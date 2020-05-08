Severn Township Man Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

On May 6, 2020 at 2:15 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP observed a male at the intersection of Yonge and Seventh Streets, Town of Midland who was known to be wanted on outstanding warrants by the Orillia OPP. Police arrested the male who was also found to be in possession of quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone along with some Canadian currency.

Charged is Alex John Daka 37 years of age from Severn Township with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Three counts)

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused remains in custody to appear before Bail court via video and will appear at a future date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland.

