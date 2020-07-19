Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Morning And This Afternoon

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Severe thunderstorm watch continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms are possible this morning and this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west.

Hazards:

– Wind gusts near 100 km/h.

– Torrential downpours giving 25 to 50 mm of rain in an hour or less.

– The risk of tornadoes.

Thunderstorms are possible throughout the day before weakening and moving east of the area this evening.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Hail is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.