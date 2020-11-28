Seven Guns Stolen During A Break And Enter In Orillia

The Orillia OPP is investigating a break and enter where seven guns were stolen from a residence in the City of Orillia.

On November 26, 2020, OPP received a report that a home on Barrie Road had been broken into and that a gun safe containing seven guns, including three handguns and four long guns, had been stolen. The safe was a large green gun safe which would have been difficult to carry and transport according to police. It was determined that the residence had been unoccupied between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and that the theft must have occurred during that time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.