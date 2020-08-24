Seguin Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving On Saturday

On August 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver in Seguin Township. Police did locate the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

As a result of further investigation, David Hill, age 35 of Seguin Township, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 1, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).