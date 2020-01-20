Search Finds Male Deceased On Hoodstown Shores Road

On Sunday January 19, 2020 at around 3:45 p.m. family members notified the Huntsville OPP that a male in his 40’s had not been seen since Friday. First responders and Huntsville Fire crews began searching the shoreline as evidence showed the male could be in that area where he lived.

The body of the male was removed on Monday by The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

The male recently re-located to Muskoka and was employed full time.

The name of the male has not been released. More information will be provided as it becomes available.