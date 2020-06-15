Rogers Family Donates $60 Million To Charities Across Canada

The Rogers family is making a $60-million donation to various charities across the country to help Canadians whose finances have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will go to organizations that are working to feed Canadians, provide help for homelessness or domestic crises, and support vulnerable children and young people. The charities receiving funding include Food Banks Canada, the Salvation Army and Women’s Shelters Canada as well as other Canadian homeless shelters in areas underserved by broader shelter networks. The Children’s Aid Foundation, the BOOST Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Easter Seals Canada and Ted Rogers Community Grants will also receive support from the $60-million donation, which coincides with Rogers Communications’ 60th anniversary.

“Our family is honoured to be able to do a small part to help Canadians and Canadian families as they try to recover from the difficult financial challenges that COVID-19 has brought to so many people, especially people already under financial stress,” said Martha Rogers, chair of the Rogers Foundation, in a statement. “All of the money will be donated in 2020 so we can make as immediate an impact as possible.”