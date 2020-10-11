Return To Work During COVID-19

For many non-essential workers returning to in-person settings, work spaces and routines may look different. This transition can be stressful and present challenges that impact our mental well-being.

Here are some strategies to support your mental health as you return to work.

· Returning to work and adjusting to a new routine can be stressful. Try to identify

your range of thoughts and emotions, and accept them as normal. It is okay to

feel frustrated, sad or angry over having to adjust to change.

· Focus on the present – try to take things one day at a time, one week at a time,

one month at a time.

· Try to stay hopeful and optimistic. Remember past experiences where you managed to cope despite feeling anxious or helpless. Think about times when you turned a difficult situation into a success, or realized that the outcome was not as bad as you feared it would be. Try to catch any upsetting thoughts before they “run away with you,” and check them against your actual current reality.

This information sheet is not intended to be a resource for people who require

screening for COVID-19 or who are experiencing a mental health crisis. If you

are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call 911 immediately or go to

your nearest emergency department. For more information, visit www.camh.ca/covid19

Strategies to maintain your mental wellness

· Seek support and stay connected with others. Having someone to listen to us,

and share our pain or worries, helps us feel less alone and helps build our

resilience.

· Create a healthy lifestyle and engage in self care. Eat balanced meals, exercise if you are able, follow good sleep habits, and set aside time for yourself to relax and recharge.

· Be flexible. With any new situation, you might have to change your expectations and goals.

· Be kind to yourself. It is easy to judge ourselves when we associate our activities,

such as work, with our identity. Acknowledge your actions and accomplishments, even

when you don’t get the outcome you wanted

We usually do not have full control over outcomes. Identify the positives in your life,

and express gratitude daily.

Prioritize your responsibilities, identify your personal and work demands,and delegate

tasks if possible. Seek resources and support as needed to help you feel less worried and more in control.