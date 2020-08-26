Restaurant Owners And Guests Help Tim Hortons Raise Nearly $11 Million On Camp Day

“We want to extend a big thank you to the dedicated Tim Hortons restaurant owners and team members across North America who helped us come together as a brand during these difficult times to raise funds for the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps,” says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons Canada and Americas. “We’re so proud of how Tim Hortons restaurant owners and team members have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and their commitment to making Camp Day a success this year was inspiring.”

Tims Camps support kids between the ages of 12 to 16 – a vulnerable and important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through the multi-year Summer Program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility. They become empowered to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better.

“This year’s Camp Day proceeds will help ensure the Foundation is able to welcome campers back to each of the seven camps across Canada and the U.S. as soon as it is safe to do so,” says Dave Newnham, president of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. “Together, we have made a positive and transformative impact on the lives of thousands of youth and we want to thank everyone who helped make this year’s Camp Day such an outstanding success. We are proud to continue to invest in youth in every Tim Hortons community.”

Earlier this spring, as a result of COVID-19, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps announced an all-new digital camp experience, Tims eCamp. Tims eCamp is an eight-week youth development program that kicked off the first week of July. Participating campers have been grouped into eCabins and are being supported and guided by trained eCounsellors to build social, emotional and developmental skills.