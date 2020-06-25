Recent Storm Drops 99 Millimetres Of Rain At Muskoka Airport

Videos and pictures via social media received by the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre confirm a tornado occurred Tuesday at Sturgeon Lake around 3:00 p.m EDT, and tracked north through Sturgeon Point and likely north beyond this. Information regarding a track and a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale will be forthcoming later when more information is gathered and analysis can be done in consultation with the Northern Tornadoes Project.
If you have a video, photo, or damage report of this tornado, or other reports from today, please email ONstorm@canada.ca.
Summary of Rainfall in millimetres:
Timmins* 128
Sault Ste Marie Airport 110
Muskoka Airport 99
Timmins Airport 93
Bracebridge* 87
Foleyet* 85
Chapleau Airport 81
Dixon Lake* 78
Earlton Airport 78
Flame Lake* 76
Sudbury Airport 61
Beatrice 46
Collingwood 41
*denotes data from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and
Forestry.
Summary of Rainfall in millimetres from volunteer observers:
Grand Bend south 105
Grand Bend north 84
Sault Ste. Marie 53
Colpoys’s Bay 48
Vanastra 47
Phelpston 47
Markdale 47
Brigden 43
Lucknow 41
Check the Muskoka411 Facebook and Twitter channels for photos and update.
What isn’t mentioned here is the time frame. CTV reported 2 days ago that 99mm fell in Muskoka over only 3 hours. That’s incredible if true.