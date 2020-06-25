Recent Storm Drops 99 Millimetres Of Rain At Muskoka Airport

Videos and pictures via social media received by the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre confirm a tornado occurred Tuesday at Sturgeon Lake around 3:00 p.m EDT, and tracked north through Sturgeon Point and likely north beyond this. Information regarding a track and a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale will be forthcoming later when more information is gathered and analysis can be done in consultation with the Northern Tornadoes Project.

If you have a video, photo, or damage report of this tornado, or other reports from today, please email ONstorm@canada.ca.

Summary of Rainfall in millimetres:

Timmins* 128

Sault Ste Marie Airport 110

Muskoka Airport 99

Timmins Airport 93

Bracebridge* 87

Foleyet* 85

Chapleau Airport 81

Dixon Lake* 78

Earlton Airport 78

Flame Lake* 76

Sudbury Airport 61

Beatrice 46

Collingwood 41

*denotes data from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and

Forestry.

Summary of Rainfall in millimetres from volunteer observers:

Grand Bend south 105

Grand Bend north 84

Sault Ste. Marie 53

Colpoys’s Bay 48

Vanastra 47

Phelpston 47

Markdale 47

Brigden 43

Lucknow 41

