RCMP Lay Charges In Rideau Hall Incident

The RCMP has charged one individual in relation to the incident at Rideau Hall on July 2, 2020, where a suspect breached security measures to gain unauthorized access to the grounds. The individual was arrested by members of RCMP National Division and the Ottawa branch of RCMP’s Integrated National Security Team (INSET) is leading the investigation.

Corey Hurren (46 years old) of Manitoba is facing 22 criminal charges in relation to the possession and transportation of firearms, as well as other criminal code charges. The charges are described as follows:

4 counts of careless use, storage and handling of a firearm;

4 counts of contravention of transport regulation of a firearm;

4 counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

1 count of possession of a restricted firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized;

1 count of possession of prohibited device, knowing its possession is unauthorized;

1 count of possession at unauthorized place

4 counts of unauthorized possession in motor vehicle

2 counts of possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

1 count of uttering threats

Hurren is being held in custody and his next court appearance is July 17 in Ottawa.

Several units and personnel were dispatched to the incident and were engaged in locating and containing the scene, including the Emergency Response Team and the Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, and Explosive Team. The RCMP would also like to thank the Ottawa Police Service, the Ottawa Paramedic Service, the National Capital Commission and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for their support and cooperation in this matter.

As the matter is now before the courts, the RCMP will not be making any further comment.