Rain, Freezing Rain, And Snow Are All Possible Sunday

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Significant winter storm expected Saturday.

A low pressure system will impact southern Ontario this weekend. Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all possible with this system.

Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario. Significant ice accretion or build up is possible. Snow will affect areas east of Georgian Bay with significant snowfall amounts.

Travel is expected to be impacted.

There is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most impacted with this system.

The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre will be closely monitoring the situation. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.