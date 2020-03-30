PPE And Supplies Urgently Needed For Health Care Providers

Municipal and health partners in Simcoe and Muskoka, including the County of Simcoe, the District of Muskoka, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, are working together to launch a donation campaign for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and critical supplies that are essential for the provision of safe medical and community care to patients and residents in our region.

Health and emergency services, such as paramedicine, long-term care, home and community care, hospitals and public health, have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and have dramatically increased their use of PPE to protect residents, patients and health care workers. To counteract this rapid increase in demand for medical supplies and equipment, health partners are working collaboratively to implement a donation campaign to leverage strong local business and community ties and utilize all available stock within our community.

Any donations of the following new and unused items would be greatly appreciated:

• N95 masks

• Surgical masks

• Face shields, protective goggles or safety glasses

• Nitrile gloves (latex-free)

• Reusable or disposable gowns

• Medical thermometers

• Hand sanitizer

• Disinfectant wipes with a DIN# or with bleach cleaner

• Hand soap

Any businesses or community members looking to donate items can email EmergencyManagement@smdhu.org. Information about how and where to send donations is available at www.smdhu.org/donations. All donations received will be collected in central depots in Simcoe and Muskoka and will be issued to local health care providers in order of priority, as determined by the Province of Ontario. We will work with you to arrange pick-up or delivery. Businesses supplying goods for purchase can also reach out to individual partners.