Powassan Great-Grandmother Wins $1 Million With Lotto Max

Emily Giroux of Powassan can realize her dreams after winning a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the April 10, 2020 Lotto Max draw. Emily also won $20 on another selection, bringing her total winnings to $1,000,020.

The 68-year-old retiree is regular lottery player. “I recently decided to change up the numbers I have played for decades,” shared Emily, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “And not long after, I won!”

Emily’s husband checked her ticket for her while at the store. “He sat me down to tell me about the win,” she explained. “At first, I thought he bought me something. But instead, he handed me my ticket and told me I won a million dollars!”

“It feels surreal,” smiled the mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one. “It’s like I’m in a dream – never in a million years did I think I would win!”

Emily first purchase will be a new SUV. “We want to be careful with the money and make it last.”