Back n February 27, 2020 at 10:17 a.m., Matheson OPP responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11, in Benoit Township. As a result of the investigation. Jordan Clarke, 28-years-old, of Port Sydney, Ontario has been charged with Dangerous operation causing death.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14, 2020 in Timmins.