Police In Orillia Investigate String Of Snowmobile Thefts

The Orillia OPP is investigating a string of recent thefts of snowmobiles from the region.

On the evening of March 24, 2020, at least three suspects entered a fenced area at a Harvie Settlement Road business in Orillia, and stole a covered snowmobile trailer containing two snowmobiles. Surveillance footage was obtained and the truck is described as a dark Chevrolet Silverado with dark coloured rims. A red and grey 2015 Skidoo and a yellow 2009 Skidoo MXZ 550 were stolen in this occurrence.

On March 27, 2020 at 5:30 a.m., thieves drove a truck into a fenced area at a West Street South, Orillia business and stole another covered trailer containing two snowmobiles. Surveillance footage showed three male suspects driving a dark pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with dark coloured rims. Stolen items include a black 2016 Skidoo 800, a yellow 2000 Skidoo MXZ and a grey 2010 Blazer trailer.

Sometime overnight between March 27, 2020 and March 28, 2020, a dark coloured, late model Chevrolet Silverado attended a Township of Ramara residence and stole a 2006 Triton snowmobile trailer containing a silver 2015 Skidoo GSX.

Police believe that these occurrences, and other recent snowmobile thefts in the region are related.