PM Announces $252 Million To Support Farmers, Food Businesses And Food Processors

In uncertain times, it is more critical than ever for Canadians to have access to good, high quality, and nutritious food. That is why the Government of Canada is taking steps to support the farmers and businesses who provide Canadians with the food they need to keep themselves and their families healthy.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, yesterday announced important measures within agriculture programs and an investment of more than $252 million to support farmers, food businesses, and food processors who provide essential services to Canadians every day by ensuring a safe and reliable food supply. He also announced that the government intends to propose an additional $200 million in borrowing capacity for the sector.

The Government of Canada will provide targeted support to farmers, ranchers, agricultural producers, and food processors by: