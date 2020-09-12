Pita Pit Huntsville Releases Statement Regarding Positive COVID19 Case

The business has issued the following statement:

On August 30th a member of the Pita Pit crew at 130 Howland Drive in Huntsville tested positive for COVID-19. The entire crew were immediately sent home to self-isolate. The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit and the Ministry of Labour have been conducting regular inspections of the store since the onset of COVID. In immediate response to this situation, they both re-inspected and deemed there to be NO RISK to the public — and therefore no reason to close the store, or notify the public.

Pita Pit’s rigorous health & safety operations standards, procedures and practices have been consistently inspected and given the highest of ratings by authorities. The use of instore plexiglass barriers, distancing protocols, wearing of masks and gloves, and extensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures (including intensified handwashing best practices) are all part of the ongoing measures taken by Pita Pit to ensure the safety of all guests.

While waiting for the initial crew member COVID test results, additional and extensive thorough cleanings were conducted and Pita Pit Corporate staff were brought in to staff the store during the period of crew member self-isolation. The owner of the store continues his daily interaction with the Health Unit and is also in regular contact with each member of his crew, who are in self-isolation. There is no one currently in the store who has had any contact with the crew member who tested positive initially.

Pita Pit has, from the first onset of Covid, put the most stringent of measures in place to ensure the health and safety of guests as well as crew members. The health and well-being of our customers, communities, team members and franchise partners is why we exist. That will always be of paramount importance and will continue to be the primary consideration in all decisions and actions moving forward.

We continue to monitor and adjust our practices based on the most current health and safety recommendations and information. We will continue to serve our communities if it is safe to do so – and will err on the side of extra caution when the path is not clear.