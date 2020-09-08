Pillsbury Canada Introduces Safe To Eat Raw Cookie Dough, Rolling Out In Stores Nationwide

For nearly 150 years, Pillsbury has provided families quick and easy baking recipes to bring joy into the heart of the home and make memories together. Looking to take this one step further, Pillsbury has transitioned all refrigerated cookie dough products to be safe to eat raw with the same delicious baked flavour. Pillsbury’s cookie dough is made with the highest manufacturing and ingredient standards, including heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs, so families can enjoy before and after baking. The trusted cookie dough recipe has not changed, but these small adjustments will empower fans of the brand to choose how they want to enjoy the product.

Safe to Eat Raw Cookie Dough is the perfect treat for any occasion. It can be kept raw and enjoyed cool and chunky, finished with your favourite toppings, or baked to perfection for that ooey-gooey freshly baked cookie experience. While always having to say “no” in the past, parents can finally say, “YES!”, allowing their kids to sneak a taste of the dough while spending time together in the kitchen.

As of today, consumers can find Pillsbury Canada’s Safe to Eat Raw Cookie Dough nationwide in the refrigerated section wherever Pillsbury products are sold. Consumers must look for the “safe to eat raw” label before consuming the product uncooked. All Pillsbury refrigerated cookie dough products will be transitioned to “safe to eat raw” by the end of 2020. Full details about the product can be found here.