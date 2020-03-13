Personal Prison Visits Have Been Suspended Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Out of an abundance of caution, the province is taking decisive action to protect the health and safety of correctional services staff and those in custody. To reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19 in correctional facilities, effective March 13, 2020 and until further notice, intermittent inmates who serve time on the weekends will be required to attend their reporting facility, where they will be given a temporary absence from custody and permitted to return home. Intermittent inmates have already been deemed low-risk by the courts and remain in the community Monday to Friday to live and work.

In addition, Ontario is temporarily suspending personal visits within adult correctional facilities across the province. This suspension will come into effect on March 14, 2020 and remain until further notice. Professional visits including legal counsel will continue.

These measures are necessary to reduce any potential transmission of COVID-19.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.