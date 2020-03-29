OSPCA And Humane Society Offers Free Online Educational Series For Kids

AnimalSmart™ keeps kids busy and lets them learn at home during COVID-19 school closures

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is offering a free online educational series that meets Ontario curriculum requirements and teaches children about animals – another way parents can entertain and educate their kids at home during COVID-19.

AnimalSmart™ lesson plans are currently offered for Grades 1-3 and are designed to develop and maintain positive relationships with companion animals and help children learn how to live compassionately. They will challenge students to see their world through different eyes as they consider the needs and well-being of animals.

“The lessons foster compassion through a connection to animals and the living world, and provide positive activities parents and children can do together,” says Amanda McKibbon, Senior Director, Affiliate & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA. “With schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, AnimalSmart™ is a way for parents to keep their children busy and entertained while also furthering their education with curriculum approved content.”

To download the free lesson plans, visit animalsmart.ca