OSPCA And Humane Society Celebrates Adopted Animals With Canada’s Cutest Adopted Pet Contest

Is Canada’s cutest adopted pet curled up on your couch right now? Or sitting on your desk as you try to work from home? Time is running out to enter them in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s photo contest for the title of Canada’s Cutest Adopted Pet. Last year, it was Holly, a puppy adopted from the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre, who received the most votes to clinch the title.

If you have an adopted animal at home, visit iadopt.ca to submit their photo before Dec. 10 for your chance to win some great weekly prizes, and a chance to win the grand prize – including a $500 Visa gift card! Plus, there’s the bragging rights of being the lucky one to enjoy cuddle time with Canada’s Cutest Adopted Pet.

The entry with the most votes at the end of the contest will win the grand prize, so encourage your family and friends to vote. Besides, who couldn’t use a cute diversion like looking at adorable animal photos?

“Last year our lucky photo contest winner was adopted right here in Muskoka,” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “This contest is about showcasing adopted animals across Canada to celebrate and promote adoption. We want to give every animal in need the chance to have a loving family to call their own.”

Canada’s Cutest Adopted Pet contest is part of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, sponsored by Petplan. The holiday adoption campaign runs until Dec. 31 at participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada to find loving forever homes for as many animals as possible.

With many people enjoying time off during the holidays and being home together as a family, now is the perfect time to welcome an animal into your life. Together you can spend time with your new furry friend and help them settle into their new home.

To celebrate adoption and change an animal’s life this holiday season, visit iadopt.ca