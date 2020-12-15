Orillia OPP Report Several Impaired Drivers Last Weekend

The Orillia OPP had a very busy weekend which resulted in numerous impaired driving arrests and charges.

– –

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on Barrie Road, Orillia, in which witnesses believed that one of the drivers was impaired. Officers arrived and located two males, both of whom were arrested. Through considerable investigation, officers determined which male had been the driver and that the other male had been untruthful about the situation in order to avoid charges.

As a result, Clayton Searle, age 40, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited

Numerous Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act violations

In addition, Justin Norris, age 33, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Public mischief

Obstruct Peace Officer

Both accused parties were released and are set to appear in Orillia court on January 26, 2021.

– –

Later that evening, at 10:30 p.m., another collision was reported on Diamond Valley Drive, Oro-Medonte. Upon arrival at the scene, officers had cause to begin an impaired driving investigation. As a result, one of the involved drivers, Adam Gerber, age 26, of Oro-Medonte, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has a court date for January 12, 2021.

– –

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, December 13, 2020, an officer was on general patrol on Westmount Drive, Orillia, and came across a vehicle which was stopped at a traffic light but did not proceed when the light turned green. The officer conducted a traffic stop and got the attention of the female driver who appeared to be asleep. An investigation ensued and the driver was arrested.

As a result, Shashaunie McQuaid, age 27, of Orillia, has been charged with operation while impaired – drugs and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused has a court date set for February 02, 2021.

– –

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, just before 11:00 p.m., a member of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation on West Street, Orillia. During the interaction, the officer suspected that the male driver had consumed alcohol and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Brock Perrigo, age 19, of Oro-Medonte, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Young driver – B.A.C. above zero

No muffler – motor vehicle

The accused will appear in court on February 02, 2021.