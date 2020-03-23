Orillia OPP Make Arrests In Connection With Counterfeit Currency

The Orillia OPP have made arrests in relation to use of counterfeit currency in the City of Orillia.

On March 21st and 22nd, 2020 Orillia OPP and Rama Police Service members received calls regarding the use of counterfeit American currency in Orillia and Rama First Nation.

On March 22, 2020 the Orillia OPP received a third call from a business on Atherley Road that a suspect, in relation to these incidents, was observed in the area. A description of the vehicle was provided to police and a traffic stop was conducted. Three suspects from the vehicle ran from police. After a short foot pursuit police were able to arrest the suspects.

Police arrested Allan Cliffe, age 38, and Derek Hall, age 36, of Barrie and charged them with the following offences:

Two counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money

Possession of Counterfeit Money

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Flight from Police Officer

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

William Comstive, age 30 of Barrie was also arrested and charged with:

Two counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money

Possession of Counterfeit Money

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest

Obstruct Police Officer

Breach of Recognizance

Breach of Probation

Flight from Police Officer

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

All three suspects were released on a Form 10 and set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 02, 2020.

Counterfeit currency makes its way through our communities from time-to-time and businesses should take precautions to avoid falling victim. Consult with your financial institution on how to safe guard your business against the use of counterfeit money which may include use of technology or training. Enact strict policies and ensure your employees are aware of the potential that counterfeit currency can be used.