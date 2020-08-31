Orillia OPP Charge Three People After A Male Was Dragged By A Vehicle

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged three males in connection with an assault in Orillia on Friday night.

OPP say on Friday August 28, 2020, just before 10:30 p.m, they were called to attend the area of the Orillia waterfront regarding a male being dragged by a vehicle.

Two males were walking along Esplanade St. when a vehicle approached them. While the vehicle passed by, the driver and two passengers started yelling profanities at the two males walking.

A short time later, the same vehicle returned. At this point the occupants of the vehicle sprayed one of the males with beer and threw a beer can at him. The vehicle left the scene again. The vehicle then returned a third time and stopped near the two males walking. The victim approached the vehicle and engaged in conversation with the driver of the car. The driver then began to drive away in an aggressive manner dragging the male about 80 feet.

The male victim of the assault said in a social media post he was targeted for holding hands with his boyfriend.

During all the encounters the occupants of the car were yelling profanities to the two males on foot.

The vehicle was located a short time later by police and all occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

The driver of the vehicle, James Key, 23 years, of Barrie, was charged with Assault and Dangerous Operation.

The first passenger, Eric Artindale, 21 years, of Ramara Township, was charged with Assault.

The second passenger, Roarke McCooeye, 21 years, of Bracebridge, was charged with Assault.

The three accused were released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on November 17, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.