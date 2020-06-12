Orillia Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

The OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Unit, and Orillia OPP Detachment Crime Unit have arrested and charged an Orillia man following a four-month investigation into possession of child sexual abuse material.

On May 5, 2020 police executed a search warrant at a home in Orillia. On June 11, 2020 the male suspect was arrested and charged:

Gerry Hawes 58-years-old, who is now charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

The accused is due to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on August 25, 2020.

The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.