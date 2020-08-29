Orillia Man Charged After A Collision That Sent Three People To Hospital

On August 23, 2020 at 2:40 a.m. Manitoulin OPP with the assistance of the Sudbury Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Tehkummah Fire Service and civilians, investigated a single vehicle collision on Government Road in Tehkummah Township.

OPP say alcohol and lack of seatbelt use were factors in the collision.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) were also requested to assist as all three occupants were transported to hospital by ambulance and had sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. All occupants have since been released from hospital.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the driver, Kyle Cranney, 25-years-old, from Orillia, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation causing bodily harm

The accused was released on an Appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 4, 2020.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was issued and the vehicle was towed.