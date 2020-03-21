Orillia Closes Access To Public Playground Equipment In Response To COVID-19

The City of Orillia continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by evaluating the precautionary measures it can put in place to combat the spread of the virus and encourage social distancing.

As a result, effective March 22, 2020, City of Orillia municipal playground equipment will be closed to public access as the equipment cannot be sanitized. Signs will be installed in all the parks with playgrounds throughout the community.

“With the health and safety of our citizens in mind, we will be proactive in assessing the COVID-19 pandemic and taking necessary precautions to help prevent its spread. We want to encourage safe recreational activities, but because we are unable to sanitize public playground equipment, it has been determined to close public access to the playgrounds. Although, children should be able to handle the COVID-19 virus themselves, it is by that ability they can also be perfect transmitters of the virus to others including, perhaps, our most vulnerable,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The City requires that local school boards and private property owners follow the City’s leadership and close public access to their playgrounds.

Please remember that everyone in Orillia should practice social distancing and good hygienic practices at all times. You must do the following:

Practice social distancing of at least two metres (six feet)

Frequently wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cough or sneeze into your arm

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you are sick

If you have any symptoms, self-monitor and self-isolate and contact a healthcare professional if symptoms persist

If you have travelled recently, ensure you self-isolate for 14 days

If you have, or suspect you have COVID-19, complete a self-assessment, contact your local healthcare provider or visit a local assessment centre. Do not visit your local doctor or emergency room.

For more information visit: orillia.ca/COVID-19.

For more information on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Orillia visit: osmh.on.ca/covid-19/

For COVID-19 updates from the SMDHU visit: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus