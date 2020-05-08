OPP Seize Cocaine And Cash During Bust In Ramara Township

The Orillia OPP made an arrest in relation to drug trafficking at a residence in Ramara Township. On May 5, 2020 the Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit and Orillia OPP executed a search warrant at a Bluebird Street home in Ramara Township.

During a search of the residence police seized cocaine, cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Arrested and charged is Frederick McDonald, age 62, of Ramara Township. The accused is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused was released and set to appear on September 29, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.