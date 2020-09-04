OPP Say The Missing Male Has Been Located In Good Health

More on this story we first told you about yesterday.

The Huntsville OPP was searching for a missing person and asked for the public’s assistance.

UPDATE- Ted Nasmith was located earlier this morning at 2:00 a.m. Mr. Nasmith was transported by Muskoka Paramedic Service to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment of hypothermia but otherwise is in good health. Huntsville OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Aviation Services, OPP Central Region Caine, Huntsville OPP Marine Unit along with MNR assisted in the search for Fredrick “Ted” Nasmith.

Missing was a 76 year old, Huntsville man Fredrick “Ted” NASMITH. Ted was last seen in the bush area near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays Township on September 2nd, 2020. Ted was out for a hike with his wife Cecilia on Monday, August 31st, 2020. The two became separated. Cecilia was able to make her way to Limberlost Road today at approximately 10:05 a.m. and with the aid of a civilian was able to contact emergency services personnel. Cecilia is in good health and is at home.