OPP Provide Update To The Fatal Lake Muskoka Crash In July

On Sunday July 5th, 2020 just before noon the Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Service and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department were called to a collision on Lake Muskoka involving a personal water craft (sea doo) and a human powered vessel (kayak) that resulted in the death of the operator of one of the vessels, 58 year-old Michael Cohen of Toronto.

After a lengthy investigation assisted by OPP Provincial Traffic Operations, on December 9, 2020 police have charged 58-year-old Charles McNair or Muskoka Lakes Township, with Dangerous Operation Causing Death.

He will appear in Bracebridge court on February 2, 2021.