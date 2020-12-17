OPP Officer Almost Hit By Impaired Driver On Hwy. 400 In Tay Township

On December 16, 2020 at 5:15 p.m, Southern Georgian Bay OPP was out of his vehicle conducting a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Tay Township. As the officer was returning to his cruiser he was nearly struck by a southbound vehicle which was swerving on the highway. The officer followed to locate the vehicle and a short distance away, found that it had left the roadway and was stuck in the snow in the centre median. The driver was attempting to free the vehicle when the officer approached and spoke with her, she was displaying strong signs of impairment and was placed under arrest. The driver was transported to the detachment to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

As a result of the investigation, Lesley McCormick, 55 years of Jacksons Point was charged with operation While Impaired – Alcohol or Drug

The driver’s licence of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in January 2021.