OPP Need Your Help Locating Missing Victoria Harbour Male

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently searching and are seeking assistance in locating 44-year-old, Steven Strath, a male of Victoria Harbour after he was reported missing by his family on March 26, 2020. Steven was last observed walking southbound around 4:30pm on March 23, 2020 at the intersection of Albert St. and John Dillingo St in Victoria Harbour.

He is described as: male white, 5′ 8″ tall, 160lb in weight, with a shaved head and facial stubble. Clothing descriptors- Black work jacket, blue jeans possibly ripped, dark t-shirt. Tattoo “STRATH” across his back and a black band on his left arm See his photo attached.

Family and police are searching out of concern for Steven’s well being and anyone with further information about him is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com.