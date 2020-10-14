OPP Issue A Warrant Of Arrest For A Female

The West Parry Sound OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Randalyn Larmand-Courriere of no fixed address.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Larmand-Courriere in connection to a break and enter a vehicle and steal a firearm occurrence from October 8, 2020.

Police believed there is no public safety risk at this time.

She is described as an Indigenous female with shoulder length blonde hair, brown eyes, is 5 foot 4 inches tall (163 cm) and approximately 150 pounds (68 kg). This person has numerous tattoos including a tear drop under her left eye and a flowers on the front of her neck.

Anyone having contact with this person or that has information in regards to this person’s location is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.