OPP In Orillia Arrest Male For Human Trafficking At A Hotel

The Orillia OPP say they have made an arrest for human trafficking in the City of Orillia.

On August 25th, 2020 Orillia OPP were at a local Orillia hotel on a call for service. While at the hotel police were notified of a woman, unrelated to the initial call, who was outside of a room in emotional distress. The officers spoke to her and noticed indicators of human trafficking. While speaking to the woman police formed the grounds to arrest a suspect for human trafficking related offences.

The Orillia OPP Crime unit was called in to assist with the investigation. As a result of the investigative effort by Orillia OPP and Orillia Crime Unit members, police charged a, 25 year old, North York resident with:

Traffick in Persons (Adult)

Material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons (Adult)

Material benefit from sexual services (Adult)

Advertising sexual services (Adult)

Failure to comply with undertaking (Adult)

OPP did not release the name of the accused to protect the victim and the investigation.

The suspect was remanded in custody and set to appear next on September 08, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.