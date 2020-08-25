OPP Find Impaired Driver In Downtown Huntsville

On Friday August 21st, 2020 at 1:05 a.m., Huntsville OPP received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a car being driven in a dangerous manner in downtown Huntsville. The OPP located the car at 1:12 a.m. parked in front a business on Cann St. Huntsville. Police detected an odour of alcohol on the driver and determined that the driver Mark McAughey had been drinking.

The investigation resulted in the accused, a 57-year-old male from Huntsville Ontario being charged with operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired

The male was released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on October 14th, 2020 to answer to his charges.