OPP Charge Gravenhurst Man After Drugs Found At A RIDE Check

The Wellington County OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E check on Wellington Road 124 at Jones Baseline in Guelph-Eramosa Township on October 10th.

At 1:30 a.m. the driver of a grey pick-up truck entered the R.I.D.E. check. While speaking with the driver, officers detected an odour of cannabis coming from within the vehicle. T

he driver was in possession of over 200 grams of cannabis and a quantity of hydromorphine pills.

28-year-old Brandon Reed of Gravenhurst has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphine) and Possession of over 30 grams of Cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on November 13, 2020.