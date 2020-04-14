OPP Arrest Driver After Social Media Post

Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 8:01 p/m/ on April 9, 2020 responded to anonymous driving complaint on Highway 93 in Tay Township, after the driver who appeared to be impaired was posting his driving video on social media. OPP located the vehicle and the male driver at a parking lot in the Village of Waverly and arrested him at the scene.

Further investigation by attending officers lead to a seizure of cocaine and open alcohol from the vehicle and the following charges;

Poss of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Produce false insurance

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The 24-year-old male driver of Angus will appear in Court in Penetanguishene at a future date. The name of the male was not released.