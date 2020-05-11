Opening Day Is Wednesday June 3 For The Gravenhurst Farmers Market

Here’s the latest update from the Gravenhurst Farmer’s Market, who announced last week that they were in talks to re-open for the 2020 season: Opening day is Wednesday June 3rd.(changed from May 20th.) with approximately 45 food vendors including produce and all secondary produce including jams, jellies, baking, maple syrup, honey, fresh fish, take home meals etc. etc. Artisan vendors are not allowed as yet to set up at the market.

The washrooms will not be open for customers, and social distancing is a must. There will be sanitation stations set up throughout the market. No customer bags to be used, only new bags from the vendors themselves. And one adult from each household is encouraged. Source: Gravenhurst Chamber