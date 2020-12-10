Ontario Permanently Allowing Alcohol With Food Takeout And Delivery

The Ontario government is supporting jobs at local restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries during the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding opportunities in alcohol sales, including making the sale of alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders permanent.

Ontario previously approved some of these changes on a temporary basis to support businesses significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The province is now permanently allowing licensed restaurants and bars to include alcohol with food as part of a takeout or delivery order.

Additional permanent reforms for the hospitality sector will allow:

alcohol service on docked boats by operators with a liquor sales licence;

reduced minimum pricing of spirits consumed on-site, to align with the reduced pricing introduced for takeout and delivery orders;

the length of time for temporary patio extensions to be set out by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO); and,

for a requirement that ensures third parties delivering from licensed restaurants and bars have a delivery licence.

The requirements that apply to alcohol sales, service and delivery will continue to apply to boats with a liquor sales licence and liquor delivery services, including checking ID, Smart Serve training and not serving or selling to intoxicated people.

The province is also supporting businesses by: