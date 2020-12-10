Ontario Permanently Allowing Alcohol With Food Takeout And Delivery

The Ontario government is supporting jobs at local restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries during the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding opportunities in alcohol sales, including making the sale of alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders permanent.
Ontario previously approved some of these changes on a temporary basis to support businesses significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The province is now permanently allowing licensed restaurants and bars to include alcohol with food as part of a takeout or delivery order.
Additional permanent reforms for the hospitality sector will allow:
- alcohol service on docked boats by operators with a liquor sales licence;
- reduced minimum pricing of spirits consumed on-site, to align with the reduced pricing introduced for takeout and delivery orders;
- the length of time for temporary patio extensions to be set out by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO); and,
- for a requirement that ensures third parties delivering from licensed restaurants and bars have a delivery licence.
The requirements that apply to alcohol sales, service and delivery will continue to apply to boats with a liquor sales licence and liquor delivery services, including checking ID, Smart Serve training and not serving or selling to intoxicated people.
The province is also supporting businesses by:
- removing restrictive rules to allow for the delivery of alcoholic beverages in food boxes and meal kits;
- allowing eligible alcohol manufacturers to deliver their own products and charge a delivery fee;
- allowing restaurants and bars to offer mixed cocktails and growlers as part of a takeout or delivery order; and,
- permitting eligible manufacturers to sell spirits and 100 per cent Ontario wine at farmers markets.