Ontario Northland Transportation Moves To Ministry Of Transportation

Ontario’s government took a key step to improve transportation in the North by transferring oversight of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC) from the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines to the Minister of Transportation on April 1, 2020.

“Improving transportation and creating economic growth in Northern Ontario is a priority for our government,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing. “The transfer of the ONTC to the Ministry of Transportation is an important step to create more opportunities to improve transportation services in the North. It’s something many of us have been pushing for, over a number of years – and we’re so thrilled to see this become a reality.”

The transfer allows the province to centralize oversight of government agencies that deliver public transportation and create opportunities to improve services. This is part of the government’s commitment to connect communities and get people where they need to go, when they need to get there.

“Our government recognizes the critical role that the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission plays in keeping people and goods moving in Northern Ontario,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The transfer of oversight of the ONTC to the Ministry of Transportation will ensure they can continue to deliver the transportation services that the people of Northern Ontario need.”