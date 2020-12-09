ONroute Donates $48,723 To Support Our Troops After Month-Long Campaign

ONroute Service Centres proudly presented Support Our Troops with a $48,723 donation today following a month-long fundraising campaign honouring Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) serving members, veterans and their families. Customers visiting any of ONroute’s 23 locations between November 1st and 30th were invited to donate one dollar to Support Our Troops and their programs that support military members, the ill and injured, and contribute to empowering family resiliency.

“We are honoured to offer this contribution to Support Our Troops, an organization that is doing truly important and significant work for members of our Canadian Armed Forces,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “We appreciate and thank every customer who chose to donate throughout November. This is a testament to small acts of generosity that ultimately make a huge difference.”

Support Our Troops is the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces. It works to meet the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of their service to Canada and Canadians. Some of these challenges include dangers of the job, long absences from home, and relocation across Canada and the world. Support Our Troops helps military members, Veterans, the ill and injured, and their families, through a series of grants and programs.

“In November, Canadians pause to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country in uniform,” says Commodore (Ret’d) Sean N. Cantelon, CEO of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS). “We are so appreciative of ONroute and their customers for the exceptional support they have shown our military community throughout this campaign. Thanks to the generosity of Canadians stopping at ONroute on their travels, Support Our Troops can help make a difference in the lives of the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces, and their families.”

In addition to the Support Our Troops fundraising campaign, ONroute also offered a free beverage for all service members and veterans on Remembrance Day.