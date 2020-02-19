One Person Taken To Hospital After Snowmobile Crash In Port Severn

The OPP issued several Provincial Offences notices to operators this past long weekend who were found to violating sections of Motorized Snow Vehicle Act in relation to speed limits, drivers licences, ownership and insurance requirements.

A 34-year-old Port Severn resident is the subject of a continuing investigation after police were called to a report of a collision at 7:48 pm February 16, 2020 of a snowmobile into a YMCA camp building on Beausoleil Island in Georgian Bay Township. The operator received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic services, treated and released.