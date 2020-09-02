On-Line Cottage Rental Scam Hits Huntsville

The Huntsville OPP is warning the public regarding an on-line cottage rental scam. The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating this scam.

The scam is set up by suspects posting an advertisement of a cottage for rent on the internet, which includes pictures of the cottage and rental information. The advertisement appears legitimate.

The suspects ask victims to send money via e-transfer or direct deposit to a bank account. The victims attend the cottage for their vacation to find the actual owner of the cottage unaware of the transaction. The sad reality is that in many cases once the money is paid out it is very hard to get back if at all.

Please be careful and don’t let this happen to you.

Police are recommending potential renters or anyone using any online advertisement sites such as Kijiji to review their on-line safety tips section prior to making any purchases. Within the on-line Kijiji section “how do l stay safe while using Kijiji” it states “Never send or wire money to sellers or buyers”. Some other safety tips include:

View the property with a friend in person, with the owner present prior to payment

Do not send money direct deposit/e-transfer.

Anyone renting a cottage should be very cautious and only deal directly with the owner of a cottage or a reputable business that specializes in seasonal cottage renting. The owner/business should be searched on the internet to find reviews from past customers and legitimacy. (ex: Google the sellers name, address, or Canada 411to find additional information).

Meet in a public place for exchange of money. An example is a bank during business hours.

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Anyone with any information about this scam is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705 789 5551. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.