Oh Deer – OPP Warns Drivers To Be Watchful

Minimize Your Chance Of A Wildlife Collision
The OPP is urging all drivers not to veer for wildlife after responding to multiple car/deer collisions over the weekend.
“If you spot a deer or other animal on the road ahead, stay in control, reduce your speed as much as possible and steer straight”, says Inspector Dave Tovell, OPP Manager of Traffic and Marine Programs in East Region. “Don’t veer for deer. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.”
Some other helpful hints to ensure a safe journey during this time of year are as follows:
- Scan the ditches and not just the road ahead of you. You may spot deer or other wildlife approaching the road and be able to take precautions.
- Where you see one deer, expect more.
- Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter any wildlife on the roadway.
- Wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night.
- Watch for glowing eyes at night.
- Don’t veer for animals. Reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control.
- Don’t be distracted behind the wheel.
- Purchase a deer whistle.
- Ensure you are wearing your seatbelt. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.