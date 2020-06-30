Newly Retired Grandmother From Oro-Medonte Celebrates $6.5 Million Lotto Max Win

Genevieve Rogers of Oro-Medonte can “Dream to the Max” after winning $6.5 million in the May 5, 2020 Lotto Max draw. Genevieve matched all seven numbers to win the life-changing prize.

The mother of three and grandmother of three was at home when she checked her ticket using the OLG Lottery App. “My husband and I thought someone was playing a trick on me,” she laughed, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her prize.

“Since the win, our emotions have been going up and down,” shared Genevieve, 58, “My husband and I have spent the last couple weeks just looking at each other and saying ‘6.5 million’ and crying.”

Following the win, Genevieve and her husband retired. “And we’ve already bought our dream home,” Genevieve smiled. “We can’t wait to celebrate our win with a family spa day and enjoy the rest of our lives.”

The OLG Prize Centre in Toronto has resumed in-person prize claims for winning-ticket holders of $50,000 or more by-appointment only . To best protect customers and staff, OLG has put in place appropriate health and safety protocols in accordance with guidelines from public health officials, which include physical distancing measures, the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the pre-screening of visitors before granting entry. Currently, OLG is reaching out to major prize winners ($50,000+) who have been unable to claim their prizes due to COVID-19 to schedule appointments for in-person prize claims. Future announcements will be made as to when OLG will open appointments to others wishing to claim their prize in-person at the Prize Centre.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ultramar on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte.