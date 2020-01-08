NEW Line Of Decadent Dream Donuts at Tim Hortons

Inspired by some of the most popular donuts available at Tim Hortons innovation café, guests across Canada will now be able to enjoy three decadent Dream Donuts bursting with exciting flavour combinations that Canadians are sure to dream about.

Been dreaming of silky dulce de leche? We have the donut for you! Dusted with a sweet cinnamon sugar and filled with a creamy caramel the Dulce de Leche Crème Dream Donut will leave you wanting more than just one.

Celebrate your strawberry sweet dreams with the Strawberry Confetti Dream Donut. This delectable donut is dipped in pink fondant and is finished with a strawberry icing swirl with brightly coloured confetti sprinkled on top.

Chocolate lovers’ dreams are coming true with the delectably rich and chocolatey Chocolate Truffle Dream Donut. This chocolate donut is cut in half, filled with whipped chocolate and topped with a chocolate ganache and dark chocolate shavings – that’s four types of chocolate in one donut, four!

“We’re very excited about introducing our dream donuts to all of Canada,” says Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons. “We first rolled these out at our innovation café in Toronto and guest response was overwhelmingly positive. This is just the first of many exciting initiatives we’ve tested at the innovation café that Canadians across the country will soon get to enjoy.”

These dreamy creations are now available for $1.99* at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, so even more Canadians will have the opportunity to love the new Dream Donuts flavours. Do-nut walk, run to your favourite Tim Hortons to snag the donuts of your dreams today.

*Prices vary by region, plus applicable taxes