National Vintage Boating Day Coming Up This Weekend

A message from the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Toronto Chapter:

Sunshine glancing off gleaming mahogany, a quick glimpse of fibreglass fins flashing by, the graceful glide of wooden canoes. These sights and more can normally be seen at vintage boat shows on any given weekend throughout Ontario.

But, as with so many other events this year, boat shows have been cancelled, and boaters no longer gather in large groups.

Instead, a number of groups have banded together to hold National Vintage Boating Day on Saturday, August 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon (local time). Vintage boaters across Ontario and beyond will gather on local waterways during that time.

With a goal of having as many vintage boats as possible on the water at the same time in a variety of locations with a minimum of contact and trailering, the event is open to all vintage boats (any boat built up to and including 1991, or any wooden boat). No registration is required, and boaters will be provided with guidelines for social distancing while boating.

Routes have already been developed for Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau, Lake of Bays, and Gloucester Pool, as well as Pigeon Lake in the Kawartha Lakes. More route information will be published at acbs.ca as it becomes available.

Those interested in creating their own event are welcome to do so. Simply choose a starting point and email Kathy.rhodes325@gmail.com with the details to have your route information added to the ACBS-Toronto website. Please note that while we are promoting National Vintage Boating Day, this is not an ACBS-Toronto sanctioned event.

“ACBS-Toronto is very excited about the development of National Vintage Boating Day, and we are eager to have as many of our members participate as possible. At this very challenging time, we hope that no matter where you are you will take the time to go for a ride in your vintage boat and join us in celebrating the beauty and craftsmanship of all classifications of vintage watercraft. Be well, be safe, and most importantly happy boating.” Scott Dunsmoor, President, ACBS-Toronto