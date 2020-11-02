Name Released After Fatal Collision On Highway 141

The West Parry Sound OPP along with the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) are currently investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 141 west of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. November 2, 2020.

A silver four-door SUV was travelling westbound on Highway 141 when it collided and fatally injured a pedestrian.

OPP has identified the victim as 43-year-old Robert Carreau from Rosseau.

Mr. Carreau, is the Head of School for Roseau Lake College

The highway remains closed while officers continue their investigation.

Rosseau Lake College has released the folliwng statement on social media:

Rosseau Lake College is devastated by the loss of our Head of School, Robert Carreau early this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with his family. We are taking care of each other on campus today but are also here for the greater RLC community of alumni, parents and friends. We will be in touch soon.