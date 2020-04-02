Muskoka Lakes Man Charged With Impaired Driving On Hwy. 11

On Tuesday March 31, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver northbound on Highway 11. Police located the vehicle in Emsdale Ontario and subsequently arrested, Paul Flatley, 55 of Muskoka Lakes Township, Ontario.

The driver was charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Take motor vehicle without owner consent

Driving while under suspension

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Sundridge Ontario.