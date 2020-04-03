Muskoka Is Under A Total Fire Ban

The Muskoka Fire Chiefs would like to remind residents that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) for Muskoka due to impacts related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

At this time, Fire Chiefs ask that residents adhere to the TOTAL FIRE BAN to help ensure the fire departments are able to address any emergency fire situations as well as reduce necessary contact among staff, and between staff and the public.

Below is a summary of the restrictions that are in place during the BAN:

• No open fires are allowed unless the fire is for cooking or warmth and is in a stove or installation prescribed in the Outdoor Fires Regulation (O.Reg. 207/96) and there is no other means available to cook with.

• Campfires are not allowed

• Portable stoves must use liquid or gas fuel and have a shutoff valve

• Outdoor wood burning stoves or furnaces must be completely enclosed with solid material and be within 100 metres of a dwelling you occupy

“Spring can be a very dangerous time for wildfires until green-up occurs,” said Larry Brassard, Gravenhurst Fire Chief. “Operationally, mitigating risks and only utilizing equipment and personnel as absolutely required extends our ability to continue to provide services, so if it’s possible to prevent fires started by prohibiting open air burning, it makes sense to do so.”

For more information on when a restriction is in place, please visit our website:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-restrictions